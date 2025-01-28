Jalen Brunson's Blunt Statement After Knicks' Blowout Win vs Grizzlies
Riding a six-game win streak, the Memphis Grizzlies marched into Madison Square Garden on Monday to face the New York Knicks. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, their momentum did not take them very far.
The Knicks destroyed the Grizzlies 143-106, as Memphis turned the ball over 26 times to crush their hopes on the big stage. Star point guard Ja Morant dropped just 10 points on 5-13 shooting with a team-worst -41 plus/minus.
The Knicks are now 31-16 on the season and sit in third place in the East. New York has extended their win streak to four games, but winning their last two by a combined 60 points.
The Knicks have now dropped 143 points in two consecutive games, but star point guard Jalen Brunson is hesitant to give them too much credit.
"I'm never one to look forward and say the potential or whatever," Brunson said. "It's how we can focus on getting better every single day regardless of what happens. We can't be satisfied. We can't think we're good after a couple of wins like this. Nothing's given in this league."
The Knicks have looked incredible recently, proving to the league that they can live up to their high expectations heading into the season. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, certainly had a horrendous off-night and should not hang their heads too much on a disappointing road performance.
