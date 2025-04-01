Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Bizarre Statement After Celtics Loss
It's no secret that the Memphis Grizzlies aren't in a great place right now.
The team has been struggling to win games since the All-Star break. They fired head coach Taylor Jenkins weeks before the playoffs, and now they're dangerously close to being in the play-in tournament.
It's insane to think about, especially considering that it seemed like Memphis was a lock to be a top-four seed in the Western Conference prior to the All-Star break.
To make matters worse, they faced off against a red-hot Boston Celtics team on Monday night in a game no one really thought they'd win.
After the loss, Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. had a strange statement to say about the team's current environment.
"We've had wins, we've had losses," Jackson said. "Ain't no reason to feel like crazy. It always could be worse. We could be homeless.
Needless to say, Grizzlies fans were very alarmed and confused by Jackson's words. The team was hoping for a sense of anger and resiliency; instead, what they received was a very strange level of defeat.
"I always defend my guy, but this one’s gonna be tough," one concerned fan said.
"I think he meant it sincerely about keeping everything in perspective & not losing sight of the big picture in this life. That it's just a game. But, some frustration came through which, well, is understandable given everything. Oh well. Moving on," a calmer fan said.
After Monday's loss, the Grizzlies are now only one game ahead of the LA Clippers for the eighth seed. If there's a time for the team to start winning, it's now.
