Jaren Jackson Reveals Untold Conversation With Warriors Star
While Draymond Green has had his fair share of spats with the Memphis Grizzlies, he's still ultimately a mentor to many players in the NBA, including Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. had a sit down interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, where he spoke at length about numerous moments in his NBA career.
One of those moments that fans may not have known about, came in the very early days of Jackson's career.
When Jackson was deciding to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft, he received an unexpected phone call from Warriors star Draymond Green. At the time, Jackson was playing for coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State.
In Green's conversation with the young Jackson, he absolutely blasted the Memphis big man for not immediately wanting to declare in the draft.
"And then I went to my house, and I still kind of was on the fence in my head," Jackson said. "But I guess he gave Draymond my number, and I've never really known this guy."
And he kind of just calls me, doesn't even introduce himself, and he's just like 'What the f--k are you doing? Are you serious?' I'm like, 'Hello?' and he's like, 'How high do you want to go, man?' And I start picking up on the voice, I said, 'Bro, I just like it here.' [He says] 'It doesn't matter what you want to do, man."
One aspect of the call that Jackson remembers more than anything, is just how much Green was yelling at him, in typical Draymond Green fashion.
"I just remember he was talking so loud I had to put it on speaker and [move the phone] away from me," Jackson added. "I'm just like, 'Dang, bro. He's kind of on my ass.' I don't think he had many positives about other things to say, I think we just got off the phone after that."
Fortunately, Draymond Green did make that call, and Jackson did join the 2018 NBA Draft so he could become a member of the Memphis Girzzlies.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral