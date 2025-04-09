Jaylen Wells' Father Provides Update After Scary Injury in Grizzlies-Hornets
The Memphis Grizzlies might've fired their head coach this season, but there's no denying that the 2024-25 season has been a significant improvement from the year prior, regardless of injuries. Not only do the Grizzlies boast some of the best depth in the NBA, but they struck gold with both of their draft selections in 2024 as they've become immediate impact pieces.
Their 2024 second-round pick, Jaylen Wells, has especially been impressive. Solidifying himself as the team's starting small forward early on in the year, he's had a solid rookie campaign and has shown potential to improve further. However, Tuesday night was a scary sight for the Grizzlies rookie, as a hard fall led him to be stretched off the court. Luckily, an update has been provided on his status.
Taking to his X account, Jaylen Wells' father, Fred, provided an update on his son. "Jaylen is awake and alert. Wanted 2 know the score! Swollen wrist. Face, jaw and back pain. About to get X-ray and CT."
It's a positive sign for Wells, as it was a scary scene in Charlotte on Tuesday night. Hornets guard KJ Simpson, who fouled Wells on the shot, was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game as a result.
As seen in the update from Well's father, he is awaiting an X-ray and CT scan, which should provide further information on his status. The Grizzlies have three games remaining on their regular season schedule.
