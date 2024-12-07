Jayson Tatum’s Marcus Smart Statement Before Celtics-Grizzlies Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a hot streak over the past couple of weeks, winning seven of their last eight games to move into a tie for third place in the Western Conference.
As the Grizzlies get into the meat of their schedule, they travel to face the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Traveling to face the reigning champions in their home arena is never an easy task, especially with how dangerous the Celtics have continued to be this season.
Of course, Saturday's matchup is huge for both teams, but a side storyline has been very intriguing to many. As the Grizzlies head into Boston, fans will see the return of 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and former Celtics' fan-favorite Marcus Smart.
The Celtics drafted Smart sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft before the defensive-minded guard spent nine years in Boston. After many valuable years, the Celtics shipped Smart to the Grizzlies in the 2023 offseason.
Saturday's matchup marks Smart's first game against his former squad and his first time in TD Garden as the opposition.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum told the media how excited he is to play against his former teammate, as his funny statement has gone viral ahead of Saturday's matchup.
"It'll be a little weird," Tatum said about going against Smart on Saturday. "I'll probably go out and tackle the s--- out of him or something. But I'm excited to see him. I know the fans are going to be thrilled to have Smart back in the building. So it's going to be a special one."
Of course, Tatum jokingly admitted his plan to go out and tackle Smart in Saturday's matchup, but he is with most of Boston's fanbase that is excited to have the former Celtic back in the city.
While Smart will likely always be a fan-favorite in the Boston community, he is on a path to have a similar impact in Memphis if he can stay healthy. After only playing 20 games in his debut season last year, Smart is still easing back into action to make a difference for the Grizzlies. Saturday's matchup against the Celtics is a great opportunity for Smart to prove that he is still capable of being the difference-maker he was in Boston.
