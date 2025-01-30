Jimmy Butler Reportedly Adds New Team to Do Not Trade List
The impending trade of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler remains the top storyline in the NBA, as after the two sides failed to agree to an extension this offseason, it has all gone downhill since. As Miami's Tyler Herro has taken the rise to an All-Star level, Butler has taken the back seat and has been public about his frustrations with the organization.
In terms of Butler's trade request, he made it clear during this process that he didn't want a move to the Memphis Grizzlies despite their standing as a contender in the Western Conference. A recent report indicates Butler has expanded that list now, adding another team.
According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Butler has listed the Sacramento Kings as the other team he doesn't want to be dealt to. Given the recent trade request by star guard De'Aaron Fox, it makes sense Butler wouldn't want to be a part of a Sacramento team without him.
The top contender for Butler still appears to be the Phoenix Suns, who acquired additional draft assets when they sent their 2031 first-rounder to the Utah Jazz a few days ago. However, the trade gets complicated with Bradley Beal's no-trade clause that can prevent it all.
While the Grizzlies have made sense as a potential partner for Butler, it appears they might just stick with this current squad that is battling with the Houston Rockets for control of the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.
