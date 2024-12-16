JJ Redick Makes LeBron James Statement After Lakers-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to Los Angeles for a one-game road trip to face the Lakers ahead of a four-game break. This game was the return of LeBron James, who missed the last two games due to personal reasons.
Looking to extend their win streak to five games heading into their Thursday night's matchup against the Golden State Warriors, a 40-point performance by Lakers forward Anthony Davis helped the Lakers squeeze by with a narrow 116-110 win over the Grizzlies.
As for the Grizzlies, it was a poor overall offensive performance, despite 25 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. and 20 from Ja Morant, as they shot less than 40% from the field. While Davis put up the flashy stats Sunday night, Lakers head coach JJ Redick shared some post-game remarks about James, who made his return to the team after two missed contests.
"He's the best on our team with attention to detail and shifts," Redick said about LeBron James post-game. With James missing the last two contests, tonight's Lakers win seemed to have reminded Redick about how valuable James' IQ is to the success of the team.
Statistically on the night, James finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists after missing the past two games due to injury management.
Now in his 22nd season in the NBA, James' high basketball IQ only becomes more important to the team as he is no longer the consistent offensive threat he has been in years past. As players like Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves continue to take strides in their careers, James is able to take a backseat and bring value in other ways on the court such as his attention to detail and defensive IQ.
