Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status for Knicks-Grizzlies
The New York Knicks are in desperate need of proving themselves. Fortunately for the Knicks, they have the perfect opportunity for that against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Both the Knicks and Grizzlies are in similar situations of being top-seeded teams without a top level of respect. Whoever wins Friday night's game between the Knicks and Grizzlies should be gaining a ton of momentum as they finish the second half of the season.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, there's a chance they very shorthanded against the Grizzlies.
The New York Knicks listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable against the Memphis Grizzlies due to left patellar tendonopathy.
Through 52 games this season, Towns has averaged 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 53/43/84 shooting from the field. Towns has been tremendous for the Knicks this season, averaging nearly a career-high from the field.
Despite how amazing Towns has been, the Knicks have somehow struggled to take down elite teams this season, going 0-7 against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
"Our record against the top teams in the NBA, pretty horses**t," Brunson said bluntly on the 'Roommates podcast. "The frustrating part about all this is that like we have what it takes, we have the personnel, we have everything we need in that locker room. We just got to put it together."
If there's a moment for the Knicks to put it together, it's against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
