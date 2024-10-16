All Grizzlies

Key Memphis Grizzlies Player Injured With No Return Timetable

Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard is out with a foot injury

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA season hasn't started yet, but somehow the Memphis Grizzlies have already been hit with the injury bug. After avoiding a serious Ja Morant injury last week, the team has now lost Luke Kennard for an unspecified period of time.

It was revealed today by Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins that Luke Kennard is dealing with some foot soreness after Monday's game vs the Indiana Pacers. There is no timetable for Kennard's return, and there is a possibility he may miss some extended time.

Last season, Kennard only played 39 games because he was hit with the injury bug. The situation is an incredibly unfortunate one because Kennard's three-point shooting is major part of unlocking Memphis' offense. Last season, Kennard averaged 45% from three, and he averages 43.9% for his career. Without Kennard's spacing, the Memphis Grizzlies' offense becomes far more one-dimensional.

Luke Kennard just signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason. He joined the team in 2023 after being traded during the deadline by the LA Clippers. There was a chance for Kennard to join another team this offseason, but he mentioned that he wanted to stay in Memphis.

Hopefully, Kennard's injury isn't a serious one that is a sign of a much longer issue to come. With the way Kennard has to move off the ball, any foot soreness needs to be taken seriously.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News