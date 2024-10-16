Key Memphis Grizzlies Player Injured With No Return Timetable
The NBA season hasn't started yet, but somehow the Memphis Grizzlies have already been hit with the injury bug. After avoiding a serious Ja Morant injury last week, the team has now lost Luke Kennard for an unspecified period of time.
It was revealed today by Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins that Luke Kennard is dealing with some foot soreness after Monday's game vs the Indiana Pacers. There is no timetable for Kennard's return, and there is a possibility he may miss some extended time.
Last season, Kennard only played 39 games because he was hit with the injury bug. The situation is an incredibly unfortunate one because Kennard's three-point shooting is major part of unlocking Memphis' offense. Last season, Kennard averaged 45% from three, and he averages 43.9% for his career. Without Kennard's spacing, the Memphis Grizzlies' offense becomes far more one-dimensional.
Luke Kennard just signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason. He joined the team in 2023 after being traded during the deadline by the LA Clippers. There was a chance for Kennard to join another team this offseason, but he mentioned that he wanted to stay in Memphis.
Hopefully, Kennard's injury isn't a serious one that is a sign of a much longer issue to come. With the way Kennard has to move off the ball, any foot soreness needs to be taken seriously.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France