Key Player Returns From Injury for Lakers vs Grizzlies
Just a week after the two teams faced off in Memphis, the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off at 7:00 PM PST in Los Angeles as the two look to hold their ground in the Western Conference standings. Earlier today however, the Grizzlies received positive news regarding one of their key players.
On the ESPN show "NBA Today", Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed the former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart is set to make his return to the lineup after missing the last few weeks with an ankle sprain.
Via Matt Infield of Action News 5: "NEW: Shams just reported on NBA Today Ja Morant will be evaluated again this weekend. He says the Grizzles aren't overly concerned its a long-term issue. On a better note, he says Marcus Smart will return tonight after missing the last few weeks with an ankle sprain."
Smart appeared in the first five games of the season for the Grizzlies, before exiting the first quarter of their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with an ankle sprain. After missing the previous six games, he returns to the team to provide much-needed depth as star Ja Morant remains sidelined due to an injury to his hip and pelvis.
In the four full games that Smart has played this year, he's averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 assists per game while shooting a poor 23.5% from the field. However, Smart's value is best found in his defense, as he averaged 2.3 steals plus blocks in that four-game span.
With a win tonight and a Rockets loss, the Grizzlies can claim the top spot in the Southwest division.
