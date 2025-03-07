All Grizzlies

Kyrie Irving's Injury Status for Mavericks vs Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Kyrie Irving on the injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies

Caleb Sisk

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies return to action on Friday when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. The Grizzlies are hopeful to get back on track after losing their last four games and six of eight since the NBA All-Star break.

The Mavericks are set to play the fourth game of their March stretch but have yet to win this month due to some very unfortunate injuries. The Mavericks have many players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, who recently tore his ACL, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Due to his torn ACL, the Mavericks have listed him as out against the Grizzlies on Friday.

The injury occurred against the Sacramento Kings on March 3rd, and he would leave the game with the injury. He did not return, and a day later, the devastating news was announced, and most of the NBA world was sent into shock.

Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. He also put up impressive 47/40/92 shooting splits and was nearly part of the highly-touted 50/40/90 club.

Dallas avericks guard Kyrie Irving
Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Naji Marshall (13) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavericks will miss Irving’s presence on the court as they are much better when he is at his best. The Grizzlies have a good shot at defeating the Mavericks and breaking their four-game losing streak now that he is sidelined, though.

The Grizzlies and Mavericks face off in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/News