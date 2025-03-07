Kyrie Irving's Injury Status for Mavericks vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies return to action on Friday when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. The Grizzlies are hopeful to get back on track after losing their last four games and six of eight since the NBA All-Star break.
The Mavericks are set to play the fourth game of their March stretch but have yet to win this month due to some very unfortunate injuries. The Mavericks have many players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, who recently tore his ACL, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Due to his torn ACL, the Mavericks have listed him as out against the Grizzlies on Friday.
The injury occurred against the Sacramento Kings on March 3rd, and he would leave the game with the injury. He did not return, and a day later, the devastating news was announced, and most of the NBA world was sent into shock.
Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. He also put up impressive 47/40/92 shooting splits and was nearly part of the highly-touted 50/40/90 club.
The Mavericks will miss Irving’s presence on the court as they are much better when he is at his best. The Grizzlies have a good shot at defeating the Mavericks and breaking their four-game losing streak now that he is sidelined, though.
The Grizzlies and Mavericks face off in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
