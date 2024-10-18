Lakers Release Three-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player
As the NBA preseason wraps up, teams around the league are making their final roster moves before the regular season begins. Several players will be waived in the coming days, and many will be assigned to the G League.
The NBA regular season begins on October 22 with a two-game slate. The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks at 4:30 PM PT before the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 PM PT.
Prior to their preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, the Lakers announced they had released two players.
Via Lakers: “The Lakers have signed guard Grayson Murphy. Additionally, the team has waived guard Jordan Goodwin and center Kylor Kelley.”
Goodwin spent last season between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. Appearing in 40 games for Phoenix, Goodwin averaged 5.0 points for the Suns before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Waived by Brooklyn after being acquired via trade, Goodwin then signed a 10-day contract with the injury-plagued Grizzlies before landing a two-way deal with them. Appearing in 17 games (12 starts) for Memphis, Goodwin averaged 10.0 points in 29.2 minutes per game.
Goodwin was on an Exhibit-10 contract with the Lakers, and could potential join their G League affiliate (South Bay Lakers).
Goodwin will turn 26 years old on October 23 and has three years of NBA experience.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France