All Grizzlies

Lakers Release Three-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced a roster move.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Goodwin (4) drives to the basket between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Goodwin (4) drives to the basket between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NBA preseason wraps up, teams around the league are making their final roster moves before the regular season begins. Several players will be waived in the coming days, and many will be assigned to the G League.

The NBA regular season begins on October 22 with a two-game slate. The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks at 4:30 PM PT before the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 PM PT.

Prior to their preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, the Lakers announced they had released two players.

Via Lakers: “The Lakers have signed guard Grayson Murphy. Additionally, the team has waived guard Jordan Goodwin and center Kylor Kelley.”

Goodwin spent last season between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. Appearing in 40 games for Phoenix, Goodwin averaged 5.0 points for the Suns before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Waived by Brooklyn after being acquired via trade, Goodwin then signed a 10-day contract with the injury-plagued Grizzlies before landing a two-way deal with them. Appearing in 17 games (12 starts) for Memphis, Goodwin averaged 10.0 points in 29.2 minutes per game.

Goodwin was on an Exhibit-10 contract with the Lakers, and could potential join their G League affiliate (South Bay Lakers).

Goodwin will turn 26 years old on October 23 and has three years of NBA experience.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News