Latest Injury Update on Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Catalysts Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant got in some shooting and conditioning work during open portion of practice.



As @memgrizz continue to take precautions with them, indications remain Ja (ankle) and Jackson (hamstring) will be available for Oct. 23 season opener at Jazz. https://t.co/joRMRCIHbC pic.twitter.com/NwdoBSdMk9