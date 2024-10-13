All Grizzlies

Latest Injury Update on Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Two Memphis Grizzlies stars are dealing with injuries.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and guard Ja Morant (12) against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and guard Ja Morant (12) against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping they can avoid the injury devastation they were hit with last season. Losing Ja Morant for the season just nine games into his return from suspension, the Grizzlies also dealt with injuries to several other key players.

Currently without Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson who each suffered offseason injuries that will sideline them to start the season, Memphis will have to go deeper into their rotation than usual.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are also less than 100 percent right now, as Jackson is dealing with a hamstring strain while Morant nurses an ankle sprain. Per Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, both injuries are relatively minor, but do have the two stars out for the time being.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) against the Atlanta Hawks. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The latest update on Morant and Jackson came from Michael Wallace of Grind City Media who reported seeing the star teammates going through shooting and conditioning drills.

Via Wallace: “Catalysts Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant got in some shooting and conditioning work during open portion of practice. As @memgrizz continue to take precautions with them, indications remain Ja (ankle) and Jackson (hamstring) will be available for Oct. 23 season opener at Jazz.”

As Wallace added, both Morant and Jackson look to be on track for the Grizzlies’ regular season opener on October 23 against the Utah Jazz.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News