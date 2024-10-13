Latest Injury Update on Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping they can avoid the injury devastation they were hit with last season. Losing Ja Morant for the season just nine games into his return from suspension, the Grizzlies also dealt with injuries to several other key players.
Currently without Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson who each suffered offseason injuries that will sideline them to start the season, Memphis will have to go deeper into their rotation than usual.
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are also less than 100 percent right now, as Jackson is dealing with a hamstring strain while Morant nurses an ankle sprain. Per Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, both injuries are relatively minor, but do have the two stars out for the time being.
The latest update on Morant and Jackson came from Michael Wallace of Grind City Media who reported seeing the star teammates going through shooting and conditioning drills.
Via Wallace: “Catalysts Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant got in some shooting and conditioning work during open portion of practice. As @memgrizz continue to take precautions with them, indications remain Ja (ankle) and Jackson (hamstring) will be available for Oct. 23 season opener at Jazz.”
As Wallace added, both Morant and Jackson look to be on track for the Grizzlies’ regular season opener on October 23 against the Utah Jazz.
