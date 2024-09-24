Latest Memphis Grizzlies News Could Impact Scotty Pippen Jr.
Scotty Pippen Jr. appeared in 21 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Making his NBA debut in 2022 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Pippen has spent a lot of his professional career in the G League.
The 23-year-old Grizzlies guard is the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. Showing some real flashes of upside in his 21 games for Memphis last season, Pippen averaged 12.9 points and 4.7 assists in 25.1 minutes per game.
Very efficient in his minutes last season, Pippen converted on 49.3 percent of his field goals and 41.7 percent of his of his three-point attempts. Pippen also had a strong showing at NBA Summer League.
It was announced on Monday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Grizzlies are releasing veteran point guard Derrick Rose.
Via Charania: “Just In: The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, sources tell @TheAthletic.”
Grizzlies fans and NBA media members quickly pointed out what this could mean for Pippen.
Via @EricTweetsNBA: “Welcome to the main roster Scotty Pippen Jr”
Spending last season on a two-way contract, Pippen is a candidate for the standard spot previously occupied by Rose.
Via @KeithSmithNBA: “If the Grizzlies plan to play Marcus Smart a lot as an off-ball wing (that was the plan before everything fell apart for Memphis last season), then they could use another PG. Promoting Scotty Pippen Jr. from his two-way deal is one option. Signing Markelle Fultz makes sense too.”
Grizzlies fans believe Pippen is ready for minutes as a reserve off the Grizzlies’ bench.
Via @BrysonWright3: “Scotty Pippen Jr. is ready.”
The Grizzlies will likely let training camp play out before giving that roster spot to a player, but Pippen definitely has an opportunity to secure it after this Rose news.
