LeBron James' Statement After Personal Absence Return in Lakers-Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers picked up an impressive win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Entering this game with an 18-8 record that ranked second in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies were unable to stay hot against their West rivals.

This game saw the return of LeBron James, who missed the last two games while away from the team due to personal reasons. James was also dealing with left foot soreness that had him on the injury report for each of those two games. Again on the injury report for this game, James was upgraded from questionable to available before tip-off.

Speaking with reporters after the game, James spoke on his foot injury.

“It’s not behind me,” James said via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “It’s an every day thing. … But I was able to do some great things (on my break).”

James played 34 minutes in his return, tallying 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in the winning effort. The Lakers were led by 40 points and 16 rebounds from Anthony Davis, who Memphis was unable to stop.

This win improved the Lakers to 14-12 which has them tied with the LA Clippers for ninth in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers will now get a few days off before hosting the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

