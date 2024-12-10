Marcus Smart Makes Honest Statement on Boston Celtics Trade
Marcus Smart was the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics. Drafted by the franchise sixth overall in the 2014 NBA draft, Smart spent nine seasons in Boston before getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023.
Playing just 20 games in his first season with the Grizzlies, Smart was injured both times Memphis faced his former team. Playing the Celtics for the first time in his NBA career on Saturday, Smart received a nice ovation from the fans when he checked in.
Via Celtics reporter Taylor Snow: "Celtics fans welcome MarcusSmart for his first game back at TD Garden."
Smart has been open about the trade that sent him to Memphis, explaining a level of understanding for why the Celtics made that deal, while also being critical of how it went down. Speaking with reporters prior to the Grizzlies-Celtics game, Smart reiterated that same sentiment.
“Like I said, business-wise, it was a great business move," Smart said (h/t Bleacher Report). "I would have made the move and I think anybody probably would have."
This is a reasonable feeling for Smart to have, and one that several NBA players who have been traded can relate to. Organizations will often not let players know that they are in trade talks or could be sent elsewhere.
For a player like Smart, who met so much to Boston, he wishes the organization would have been more upfront with him before the unexpected deal.
