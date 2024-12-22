Marcus Smart Suffers Injury During Grizzlies-Hawks
After winning five of their last six games, the Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday and the cross-conference matchup is going as many would have expected. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 73-49 lead at halftime, led by third-year guard Scotty Pippen Jr. with 17 points and 6 assists.
After being sidelined for Thursday's 51-point win over the Golden State Warriors, standout guard Marcus Smart returned to the court on Saturday in Atlanta. In nine minutes of action, Smart scored 9 points on 3-5 shooting and 2-4 from deep, but his return to action was short-lived.
In the second quarter of Saturday's matchup in Atlanta, Smart suffered a right finger injury that is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the game.
Smart is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals this season, playing a career-low 21.9 minutes per night. The 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has played just 18 games this season, already almost matching his 20-game total from an injury-plagued 2023-24 season.
The Grizzlies traded for Smart in the 2023 offseason and the defensive star has not been on the court enough to gauge how he fits with this team. Smart started the first five games of the season for Memphis but has started just one game since. In a Grizzlies campaign already filled with injuries, leaving Saturday's game early is certainly not what anybody wants to see.
