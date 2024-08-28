Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Makes Massive Kevin Durant Statement

"That was one of the great performances I've ever seen in my life. I’ve seen some good ones.”



Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant’s Playoff career-high 50 in GM6



50 PTS

38 in 1st half

15-26 FG

6-14 3PT

14-15 FT

6 REB

5 AST



