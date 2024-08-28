Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Makes Massive Kevin Durant Statement
Not too long ago, it felt like Kevin Durant was a young player in LeBron's NBA. Now, he's gotten old enough to become your favorite player's favorite player. That one player for Grizzlies fans is none other than Jaren Jackson Jr.
During an episode on The Old Man and The Three podcast, Jaren Jackson revealed that Kevin Durant was actually his favorite player growing up.
"KD has been doing this a long time," Jackson said. "He was my favorite player growing up. So, just seeing everything, it's insane."
There are moments when Kevin Durant becomes virtually unstoppable on the court. Moments where the combination of his skill and size will destroy any defense in front of him, and Jackson remembers one of those moments.
"I think I saw KD go for like 13/14, all pull-ups missed his first shot in the fourth, I wasn't playing," Jackson said. "I had nothing to do with none of those buckets. They were all pull-ups, too. Like, he don't really, that rim stuff is boring for him, he's just trying to have fun."
Kevin Durant is now 35-years-old, and will likely be out of the league when this decade ends. For as much hate as fans have given him, it's time to start appreciating the greatness of players like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and LeBron James.
