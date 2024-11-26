All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Announce New Ja Morant Injury

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is out vs. the Detroit Pistons with a new injury.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant returned from an eight-game injury absence on Monday night. Helping lead Memphis to a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Morant tallied 22 points, 11 assists, and two rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

The injury that kept Morant out was a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains he suffered after a fall against the Los Angeles Lakers. The star guard worked hard to return to the lineup, but is now sidelined again with a new injury. 

The Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that Morant will miss their game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday with a left knee contusion. 

What is interesting about this announcement from the Grizzlies, is that Wednesday’s game is not part of a back-to-back. With Thursday being Thanksgiving, the entire NBA is off. After Wednesday’s game, the Grizzlies will not play again until Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It is possible this is a situation where the Grizzlies see an opportunity to get Morant rest against a sub .500 opponent, but it is interesting to see an entirely new injury designation on the official injury report. More information will likely become available when Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins addresses reporters before the game.

For now, Morant is out against Detroit with a different injury than what kept him sidelined for eight games.

