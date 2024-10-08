Memphis Grizzlies Coach Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare when Ja Morant rolled his ankle against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Those fears multiplied when he returned to the game, only to be taken off the court for a second time in the third quarter. Fortunately, Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says there's nothing to fear.
After the Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks on Monday night, Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media about Morant's injury scare. Jenkins said that Morant suffered a "minor little tweak" in his ankle. He will be re-evaluated in the next couple of days but early indications are that his injury will not be a major concern.
The news couldn't be better for Memphis Grizzlies fans. The way Ja Morant first rolled his ankle looked extremely alarming. The second time he left the arena limping was even more alarming. To hear that it's just minor, especially with two more weeks until the season starts, is a huge breath of relief.
Up next for the Memphis Grizzlies is the Charlotte Hornets on October 10. After that, is the Chicago Bulls on October 12. One would have to imagine that the Grizzlies would hold back Morant for both of those games in anticipation for the start of the regular season on October 23. That timeframe would give Ja Morant 15 days to recover from his ankle sprain.
