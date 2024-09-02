Memphis Grizzlies Legend Releases Must-Watch Video From Game vs Lakers
Tony Allen was never known for being the best shooter in the NBA. In fact, throughout his career, he shot 47.5% from the field and 28.2% from three. However, there was one moment in Allen's career where he had his greatest shooting night ever, and it was against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 22, 2016.
Allen's performance against the Lakers was so great, that he decided to watch it again on the Grind City Media podcast. His reaction to it all was pure comedy, too. Allen compared himself to Michael Jordan and jokingly said he watches the video every Friday.
In the game against the Lakers, Allen put up 27 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds on a perfect 12/12 shooting from the field. It was the second most points Allen ever scored during a regular season game in his career, but easily his best shooting night.
For anyone who's a Memphis Grizzlies fan, this will easily be one of your favorite videos of the offseason. For Lakers fans, it'll probably be one they'll love to skip. It's worth noting though, that the 2016 Lakers were a very bad team that finished the season 17-65. In fact, that Lakers team was so bad that it was actually their worst team in franchise history; no Lakers team in history has ever lost more games than the 2016 team.
