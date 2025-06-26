Grizzlies Executive Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies were able to leave the 2025 NBA Draft with Cedric Coward, after making a trade up with the Portland Trail Blazers to land the draft riser Coward at the 11th overall pick. A player that seems like he can contribute to the Grizzlies next season, Memphis isn't in this position without trading away Desmond Bane.
Memphis traded Bane to start the offseason, sending him to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and several draft selections. Speaking to the media for the first time since the deal, Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman spoke about the blockbuster trade.
"I think it's a great trade for Orlando. I hope it will be a win-win over time. ... Difficult decision," Kleiman told the media. In addition, he mentioned that he felt the team reached a point where they needed a new direction, which meant parting ways with Bane.
Especially in this new era with the first and second aprons, holding onto Bane would've made things tough for the Grizzlies. With Jaren Jackson Jr. eligible for an extension this offseason, extending him and keeping Bane would mean the Grizzlies would have three players under contract likely making over $40 million going forward.
Now, with Coward joining Grizzlies rookie standout Jaylen Wells on the wing, a lot of pressure will still fall on Jackson Jr. and Morant to lead this team next year. However, Memphis could still make more moves, as it seems like the offseason is only getting started.
