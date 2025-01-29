Memphis Grizzlies Make Concerning Injury Announcement on Marcus Smart
After winning 56 and 51 games in consecutive seasons, respectively, the Memphis Grizzlies decided to make a splash in the 2023 offseason.
The Grizzlies sent away Tyus Jones and a first-round pick in a three-team deal with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, getting 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in return.
In his debut season as a Grizzly, Smart played just 20 games as Memphis got hit with an insane injury bug, but his second year has not been much better. Smart has appeared in just 18 of 47 games this season, including the last 18 consecutive.
Smart has not played since December 21, and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Wednesday that was not very reassuring. Jenkins said that Smart is still "week-to-week," and is still not practicing fully with the team.
On December 28, the Grizzlies announced Smart was "diagnosed with a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger" and would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Over a month later, Smart is still week-to-week with no return date in mind.
Smart has proven to be one of the league's top defensive guards when healthy. It is unfortunate the Grizzlies have not been able to see the full strength of this roster yet, but on the bright side, they still sit in third place in the West.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral