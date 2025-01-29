All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Make Concerning Injury Announcement on Marcus Smart

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins gave a huge injury update on guard Marcus Smart

Logan Struck

Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After winning 56 and 51 games in consecutive seasons, respectively, the Memphis Grizzlies decided to make a splash in the 2023 offseason.

The Grizzlies sent away Tyus Jones and a first-round pick in a three-team deal with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, getting 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in return.

In his debut season as a Grizzly, Smart played just 20 games as Memphis got hit with an insane injury bug, but his second year has not been much better. Smart has appeared in just 18 of 47 games this season, including the last 18 consecutive.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) d
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smart has not played since December 21, and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Wednesday that was not very reassuring. Jenkins said that Smart is still "week-to-week," and is still not practicing fully with the team.

On December 28, the Grizzlies announced Smart was "diagnosed with a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger" and would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Over a month later, Smart is still week-to-week with no return date in mind.

Smart has proven to be one of the league's top defensive guards when healthy. It is unfortunate the Grizzlies have not been able to see the full strength of this roster yet, but on the bright side, they still sit in third place in the West.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News