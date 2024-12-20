All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Make Ja Morant Injury Announcement Against Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies have shared a Ja Morant injury update.

Joey Linn

Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum.
Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Leading by as many as 52 points towards the end of the third quarter, Memphis absolutely dominated Golden State. 

Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant entered this game questionable on the injury report with low back soreness. This was Morant’s 17th game of the season, as he has already missed 11 games this year. Suffering a hard fall in Thursday night’s game, Morant went back to the locker room.

Via Avery Braxton of ABC24 Memphis: "Ja Morant takes a hard bump and stays on the ground. Looks like he was grabbing his lower back/hip. Hobbled to the bench, came back on the floor for free throws, but left after a jump ball was called instead."

Not long after Morant went to the locker room, the Grizzlies made an injury update announcement.

Via Grizzlies PR: “Ja Morant (back soreness) is questionable to return tonight against the Warriors.”

The Grizzlies calling it soreness for Morant is a good sign, as it is not an entirely new injury designation than what he entered the game with. Because the Grizzlies are blowing out the Warriors, it does not make sense for Morant to return to the game even if he is healthy enough to do so. The Grizzlies have been careful with their star point guard all season, and will likely continue to be.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News