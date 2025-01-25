Memphis Grizzlies star makes bold statement after Pelicans win

All Grizzlies

Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left), forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (middle) and guard Desmond Bane (right) react during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies welcomed the New Orleans Pelicans to town Friday night in a contest not expected to be close at all. Despite Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant being sidelined due to illness, it didn't matter as the Grizzlies took care of business with a 139-126 win over the Pelicans. Now with 30 wins on the season, Memphis looks to take control of the second seed in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break.

While the reserves for the All-Star game have yet to be announced, one player who could find himself included in the mix is Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who was an All-Star two seasons ago. Entering tonight's contest, he was averaging 22.6 points and 6.4 rebounds across 42 contests. Finishing the night with 29 points and seven assists, Jackson made a bold statement to the media about his team.

When asked by the NBA TV crew if the Grizzlies can make it out of the West in the playoffs this season, "100%," Jackson responded. "That's the main the goal, so, we don't really care about anything else if I'm being honest."

After injuries derailed Memphis last season, leading to them finishing with the seventh-worst record in the league, they've been healthy enough this season to be in the race at the top of the conferece.

Now winners of five in a row, the Grizzlies will defend their streak tomorrow when the Utah Jazz come to town with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

