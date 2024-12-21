Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are heading to Atlanta to take on the Hawks for the first game of their season series. The lineups for today's game, however, could be drastically different than what the fans may be expecting to see with the large number of players that are listed on the team's injury reports.
The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Yuki Kawamura, Marcus Smart, Colin Castleton, Jay Huff, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is currently listed as doubtful as he deals with lower back soreness.
Marcus Smart is currently questionable with left shoulder soreness.
Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Colin Castleton is out due to his two-way contract, Jay Huff is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Hawks have six players listed on their report: Trae Young, Cody Zeller, Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, Onyeka Okongwu, and Keaton Wallace.
Trae Young is currently questionable with a right heel contusion.
Cody Zeller is not currently with the team, Kobe Bufkin is out with right shoulder injury management, Mohamed Gueye is questionable as he is on G League assignment, Onyeka Okongwu is out with left knee inflammation, and Keaton Wallace is questionable with his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
