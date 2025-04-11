Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are on their last road trip of the regular season as they make their way to Colorado to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Friday's game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. There are also significant playoff standing consequences for the winner of Friday's game. If Memphis loses, they'll likely end up in the play-in tournament, while if they win, they will hold the season series advantage over the Nuggets, which could come into play at the end of the season.
The Grizzlies took game one of their season series back in November, ending in a final score of 105-90. Memphis took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back from then on. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for the Grizzlies with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks on 44/40/100 shooting splits.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with three players listed on the injury report: Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin, and Jaylen Wells.
Ja Morant is AVAILABLE.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist fracture, facial laceration, and concussion protocol.
The Nuggets are entering the game with two players listed on the injury report: Jamal Murray and DaRon Holmes II,
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Jamal Murray is DOUBTFUL with right hamstring inflammation.
DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Lakers Game
Zach Edey's Total Points Scored in Grizzlies vs Thunder Revealed
Lakers Coach JJ Redick's Statement on Grizzlies Firing Taylor Jenkins