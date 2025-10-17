Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies have suffered four consecutive losses to start their 2025 preseason, and Friday's finale against the Miami Heat is their last chance to pick up a win and head into the regular season on a high note.
Memphis' last outing against the Charlotte Hornets could not have gone worse, suffering a 29-point loss, although there was a positive takeaway with star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. surprisingly returning from injury to make his preseason debut.
The Heat have not been any better than Memphis through the preseason, holding a 0-5 record heading into their finale on Friday. With both teams searching for their first and only preseason win on Friday, it will be interesting to see how each squad approaches the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Heat injury report
The Grizzlies have been severely banged up throughout the preseason, being down three starters and a key bench player nearly every game. With Jackson Jr. back in the lineup, the Grizzlies get some much-needed frontcourt help back, but they are still expected to have three key players out for Friday's game.
Star point guard Ja Morant has yet to make his preseason debut as he deals with an ankle sprain, but could Friday's game be his time to return?
Morant is doubtful for Friday's game, with no confirmation whether or not he will suit up, although it seems unlikely that the team will rush him back into action. The Grizzlies will, however, be playing without Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (knee) for Friday's preseason finale, with both key big men expected to miss the start of the regular season as well.
As for the Heat, their injury report is headlined by All-Star guard Tyler Herro, who remains sidelined for Friday's matchup as he recovers from a foot and ankle injury. Standout rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis' status for Friday's game is also up in the air after he missed their last game with a hip injury.
Other key players for Miami, including Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic, and Kel'el Ware, have been banged up, but after they all practiced on Thursday, they could be good to suit up for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies and Heat are set to face off in Miami at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday night for each team's preseason finale.
