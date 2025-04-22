All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder have submitted their injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are ready for another shot at the Oklahoma City Thunder after a disappointing game one loss, which ended in the largest deficit in a Game 1 in NBA history.

The Grizzlies started game one strong and competitive until the final two minutes of the first quarter, when the Thunder took a 12-point lead by the end of the quarter. Memphis then went scoreless for the first four minutes of the second quarter while the Thunder continued to build their lead at an exceptional rate.

Memphis was never able to recover any of the ground they gave up, which ended up in a 50+ point deficit for a majority of the second half. The Grizzlies have another shot at taking a game away from the Thunder and heading back to Memphis for the next two games following Tuesday night's game.

Marvin Bagley III was the sole bright spot for the Grizzlies as he totaled 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals on a 100% shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies are entering the game with two players listed on the injury report: Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells.

Ja Morant is AVAILABLE.

Ja Morant of the Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks off the court during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist fracture and facial laceration.

The Thunder are entering the game with two players listed on their injury report: Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.

Ousman Dieng is out with a left calf strain and Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

