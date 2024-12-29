Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are continuing their five-game road trip, stopping in Oklahoma to take on the Thunder tonight in their first game of the regular season against each other. Last season, the series went in favor of the Thunder, three games to none. The Grizzlies will be looking to correct the course of that ship today, but the injury report may be a factor.
The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is out with a right AC joint sprain from an injury he suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Clarke is questionable with right knee soreness, Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Santi Aldama is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Thunder have five players listed on their injury report: Alex Caruso, Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Chet Holmgren, and Nikola Topic.
Alex Caruso is out with a left hip strain, Alex Ducas is out with a G League two-way, Adam Flagler is out with a G League two-way, Chet Holmgren is out with a right iliac fracture, and Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST.
