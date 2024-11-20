All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

There are multiple All-Stars listed on the injury report for the Grizzlies and 76ers

Farbod Esnaashari

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers are facing off for the second and final time during the regular season tonight. The last time these two teams saw each other, the 76ers were down serious firepower in Joel Embiid and Paul George and the Grizzlies pulled out a victory over the shorthanded 76ers squad. However, the tables are turned for tonight's matchup.

The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Zach Edey, GG Jackson, John Konchar, Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer,and Vince Williams Jr.

Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out with a right fifth metatarsal repair, John Konchar is doubtful with an illness, Ja Morant is out with a right hip subluxation, Marcus Smart is doubtful with an illness, Cam Spencer is questionable with a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The 76ers have four players listed on their injury report: Tyrese Maxey, Justin Edwards, Kyle Lowry, and Lester Quinones. Tyrese Maxey is currently listed as questionable with a right hamstring strain, Justin Ewards is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kyle Lowry is out with a right hip strain, and Lester Quinones is out due to his two-way G League contract.

Both teams are heading into today's matchup coming off of a loss. With or without Morant, the Grizzlies can be expected to give it their all to get back in the win column today.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

