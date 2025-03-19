Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
After a disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Memphis Grizzlies are continuing their five-game road trip with their second stop in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.
Wednesday night's game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the teams. The Grizzlies hold the advantage in the season series 2-0 and regardless of the outcome of Wednesday's game, they will take the series. Their last meeting was on November 25 which ended in a blowout 123-98 win.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zyon Pullin, and Lamar Stevens.
Ja Morant is OUT with left hamstring soreness.
Scotty Pippen Jr. is QUESTIONABLE with left wrist soreness.
Santi Aldama is questionable with a right calf strain, GG Jackson is out on G League assignment, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Lamar Stevens is out with right shoulder soreness.
The Trail Blazers have six players listed on their report: Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara, Rayan Rupert, Jabari Walker, and Robert Williams III.
Deandre Ayton is OUT with a left calf strain.
Jerami Grant is DOUBTFUL with right knee tendinitis.
Toumani Camara is questionable with right calf soreness, Rayan Rupert is questionable due to a G League assignment, Jabari Walker is out due to concussion protocol, and Robert Williams III is out with a left knee sprain.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
