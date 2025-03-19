All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

13 players are listed on the Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers injury report

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket between Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) and forward Toumani Camara (33) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After a disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Memphis Grizzlies are continuing their five-game road trip with their second stop in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.

Wednesday night's game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the teams. The Grizzlies hold the advantage in the season series 2-0 and regardless of the outcome of Wednesday's game, they will take the series. Their last meeting was on November 25 which ended in a blowout 123-98 win.

The Grizzlies are entering the game with seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zyon Pullin, and Lamar Stevens.

Ja Morant is OUT with left hamstring soreness.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is QUESTIONABLE with left wrist soreness.

Ja Morant of the Grizzlies
Santi Aldama is questionable with a right calf strain, GG Jackson is out on G League assignment, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Lamar Stevens is out with right shoulder soreness.

The Trail Blazers have six players listed on their report: Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara, Rayan Rupert, Jabari Walker, and Robert Williams III.

Deandre Ayton is OUT with a left calf strain.

Jerami Grant is DOUBTFUL with right knee tendinitis.

Deandre Ayton of the Trail Blazers
Toumani Camara is questionable with right calf soreness, Rayan Rupert is questionable due to a G League assignment, Jabari Walker is out due to concussion protocol, and Robert Williams III is out with a left knee sprain.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

