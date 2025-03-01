Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night after coming off a rough loss last night to the New York Knicks when OG Anunoby made the dagger three with 5.3 seconds left in the game.
Memphis will be looking to bounce back Saturday as they take on the Spurs who are currently sitting on a four-game losing streak. Saturday's game will be the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams, with all three prior meetings resulting in victories for the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, Vince Williams Jr., Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin. Ja Morant is listed as available.
Desmond Bane is QUESTIONABLE with left hip soreness.
Brandon Clarke is questionable with a lip laceration, Luke Kennard is questionable with left lower back soreness, Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with left knee soreness, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendonitis.
The Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Riley Minix, Harrison Ingram, David Duke Jr., and Charles Bassey.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with right shoulder deep vein thrombosis.
Riley Minix is out due to his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, and Charles Bassey is out with left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise.
The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs will face off Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
