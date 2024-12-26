All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report

There are nine players listed on the injury report between the Grizzlies and Raptors

Jan 3, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looses control of the ball as Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19), guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After a disappointing loss against the shorthanded Clippers on Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies have a great chance to bounce back against the Toronto Raptors tonight. There are some key names listed on the injury report for both teams, but Memphis should have the bigger advantage.

The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Marcus Smart, Colin Castleton, Jay Huff, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.

Marcus Smart is out with a right index finger injury.

Colin Castleton is out with a G League two-way, Jay Huff is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out with a right fifth metatarsal repair, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain. Ja Morant is listed as available against the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors have four players listed on their injury report: Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Jakob Poeltl, and Jamal Shead.

Immanuel Quickley is out with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow.

Bruce Brown is out with right knee injury management, Jakob Poeltl is out with a bilateral groin strain, and Jamal Shead is out questionable with a right knee contusion. Scottie Barnes is listed as available against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors face off at 8:00 p.m. ESt tonight. This will be the first time these two teams go against each other this season.

