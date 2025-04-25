NBA Admits Mistake in Thunder-Grizzlies Game 3
The Memphis Grizzlies drew the unfortunate first round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as their fall from second in the standings to eighth after the All-Star break led to it. Through the first two games, the Grizzlies didn't even look like they belonged on the same court, suffering 51 and 19-point losses. However, Game 3 looked like a different story through the first half.
Heading into halftime of Game 3 with a 26-point lead, the Thunder stormed back to beat the Grizzlies 114-108 as Memphis scored just 31 points in the second half. A game that came down to the final minutes, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report has revealed a mistake in the officiating that should've gone in OKC's favor.
As shared in the Last Two Minute Report, the NBA admitted a mistake that resulted in an incorrect no-call against the Memphis Grizzlies.
At the 19-second mark in the fourth quarter, Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard was moving to get open on an inbound pass and made what was later noted as illegal contact with Thunder guard Lou Dort that sent him to the ground. The report revealed that it should've been called an offensive foul, but wasn't called for anything.
"Kennard (MEM) continues moving forward into Dort (OKC), delivering illegal contact that dislodges him from his defensive position."
While the play let Memphis get away with an offensive possession at the end of the game, it didn't end up affecting the result of the game. Looking ahead, the Thunder have a chance to end the series with a sweep in Game 4 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
