All Grizzlies

NBA Admits Mistake in Thunder-Grizzlies Game 3

The NBA Last Two Minute Report reveals one officiating mistake from the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 3

Liam Willerup

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies drew the unfortunate first round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as their fall from second in the standings to eighth after the All-Star break led to it. Through the first two games, the Grizzlies didn't even look like they belonged on the same court, suffering 51 and 19-point losses. However, Game 3 looked like a different story through the first half.

Heading into halftime of Game 3 with a 26-point lead, the Thunder stormed back to beat the Grizzlies 114-108 as Memphis scored just 31 points in the second half. A game that came down to the final minutes, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report has revealed a mistake in the officiating that should've gone in OKC's favor.

As shared in the Last Two Minute Report, the NBA admitted a mistake that resulted in an incorrect no-call against the Memphis Grizzlies.

At the 19-second mark in the fourth quarter, Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard was moving to get open on an inbound pass and made what was later noted as illegal contact with Thunder guard Lou Dort that sent him to the ground. The report revealed that it should've been called an offensive foul, but wasn't called for anything.

"Kennard (MEM) continues moving forward into Dort (OKC), delivering illegal contact that dislodges him from his defensive position."

While the play let Memphis get away with an offensive possession at the end of the game, it didn't end up affecting the result of the game. Looking ahead, the Thunder have a chance to end the series with a sweep in Game 4 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Breaking: Major Report on Ja Morant After Scary Fall in Grizzlies-Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Nine-Word Statement After Thunder-Grizzlies

Lu Dort Breaks Silence on Injuring Ja Morant After Thunder-Grizzlies

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News