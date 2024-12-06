NBA Announces Fine After Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings last night, but it didn't come without a little bit of controversy. Memphis defeated Sacramento 115-110 but Ja Morant was ejected in the process, and another player was fined for their actions in the game.
Morant's ejection was one that sparked huge conversation online with many believing it was ridiculous. Not only was it an incredibly weak call, but the referee's reaction was overboard on top of it. Even those who weren't fans of the Grizzlies called out the decision.
The next day after the game, the NBA also announced that they would be fining Scotty Pippen Jr. $2000 for flopping.
"MEM’s Scotty Pippen Jr. was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review," The NBA said in a social media announcement.
Out of all the flops that happen daily, Pippen's is a very strange one for the league to care about. While it surely is a flop, it's not egregious enough to be called out by the league the way it has.
Regardless of the controversy, the Memphis Grizzlies would gladly take it since it came with a win. The most important part of last night's game against the Sacramento Kings is that the Grizzlies bounced back after their loss against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Memphis Grizzlies' next game is against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
