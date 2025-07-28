NBA Announces Ja Morant Wins Unexpected Award
It was NBA Dunk Week last week, as the league revisited all of the best dunks from the 2024-25 season. They allowed fans to vote on the finalists, and a slightly surprising answer came out on top.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant was named the winner of the AT&T NBA Dunk of the Year for his double-clutched two-handed reverse against the Boston Celtics, going between Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis to flush it home.
Morant was called the most athletic player in the NBA by Stephen Curry recently, so it isn't surprising that he won it, but there were a lot of strong contenders this season.
The one that immediately came to mind, and it was a strong contender, was Shaedon Sharpe's poster dunk over Justin Champagnie of the Washington Wizards. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also had a nice dunk where he switched hands mid-air against the Dallas Mavericks.
Ja Morant is one of the best in-game dunkers in the NBA. He joked last year that he was going to stop dunking when it wasn't necessary, then continued to be as flashy as he's always been. He's yet to compete in the NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, as many stars don't want to compete in it anymore, but he'd be the favorite if he ever wanted to.
The Grizzlies' star point guard averaged 23.2 PPG, 7.3 APG, and 4.1 RPG in 50 games this season. He's been plagued by injuries the last few seasons, and it came back up to bite him in the playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
