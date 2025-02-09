NBA Breaks Silence on Ejecting Ja Morant's Dad
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning ten of their last 11 games heading into Saturday's matchup. Unfortunately for Memphis, they ran into the brick wall named the Oklahoma City Thunder, undoubtedly a top-two team in the league.
Oklahoma City dominated the Grizzlies in Memphis, finishing with a 125-112 win behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Aaron Wiggins combining for 83 points. Grizzlies star Ja Morant had another underwhelming outing with 16 points on 6-19 shooting, but his father Tee has made headlines.
Tee Morant was ejected from the stands during Saturday's matchup, an unexpected turn of events amid a Grizzlies loss. Following the game, the NBA released their Pool Report with Crew Chief Josh Tiven, speaking on the ejection of Ja Morant's father.
QUESTION: Why was the fan ejected during the fourth quarter of the game? TIVEN: The fan continued to repeat overtly disrespectful statements about the integrity of the officiating crew, so as the Crew Chief I approached security and asked that he be removed.
QUESTION: Was there something specific the fan said that warranted action to remove him? TIVEN: Yes. There were very specific, overtly disrespectful comments made about the integrity of the crew.
QUESTION: Were you aware that the fan was the father of Grizzlies player Ja Morant? TIVEN: Yes.
Tee has been a prominent figure on Memphis' sideline since they drafted Ja second overall in 2019, but getting ejected by an official is certainly unexpected from the star point guard's father.
