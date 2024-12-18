All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Warriors-Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is on the injury report against the Golden State Warriors.

Joey Linn

Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after being hit in the face during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has dealt with a few different injuries already this season. After playing just nine games last season due to a 25-game suspension and season-ending shoulder surgery, Morant has appeared in 16 of the Grizzlies’ 27 games this season. In those 16 games, Morant has averaged 22.0 points, 8.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

Despite Morant missing 11 games already, the Grizzlies own an 18-9 record that ranks second in the Western Conference standings. Playing a big Western Conference battle on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, the Grizzlies shared some injury news on their star point guard.

Ja Morant
Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a three point basket during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Per the Grizzlies, Morant is questionable against Golden State with low back soreness. Morant is joined on the injury report by Marcus Smart who is doubtful. Jay Huff, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr. have all been ruled from out.

Unsurprisingly, Grizzlies fans have been reacting to this Morant news on X.

"How we literally have a 4 day break," a fan asked.

"Well we lost," a fan predicted.

"Smh," a fan added.

"Barely playing games and ja has a sore lower back," another fan commented.

"Wow," a fan replied. "Our dudes get hurt on off days. Unbelievable."

Ja Morant
Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The questionable listing means Morant could certainly still play, but there is also a chance he misses this big game against Steph Curry and Golden State.

