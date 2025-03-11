All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Altercation in Suns-Grizzlies

Fans take to social media to react to Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant's altercation versus the Memphis Grizzlies

Liam Willerup

Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Looking to extend their winning streak to three games, the Memphis Grizzlies host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night to close out their regular season series. Their last contest ended in a 151-148 overtime thriller, but the Grizzlies entered Monday's game very shorthanded and needing everything they could get from their key players.

Headlined by Jaren Jackson Jr. on the injury list, the Grizzlies had to look toward players like Lamar Stevens and Cam Spencer to fill in the rotation. Even though Spencer is just a second-round rookie, he didn't back down from the competition. So much so, he found himself getting involved in an interaction with Phoenix's Kevin Durant.

Spencer, alongside teammate Desmond Bane, exchanged some words with Durant after Spencer's corner three in the face of the former MVP. As the clip continues to go viral online, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the interaction.

"Memphis dont give a d*** who you are, they gonna talk that talk," one user shared.

"Kevin Durant wasn’t playing around," another user added.

"Bench players talking like starters. I hate it," one user suggested.

"they tried to bully bron now kd lol," a user replied.

Grizzlies guard Cam Spence
Dec 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As can be seen by the reactions, some users aren't happy to see this mentality by Memphis. However, it's reminiscent of how they were back when players like Tony Allen and Zach Randolph were there, having no problem getting in your face.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

