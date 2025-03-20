NBA Star Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Injury Controversy
Ja Morant started the 2024-25 season slow scoring the ball, as he was on track to finish with his lowest scoring average since his second year in the league. While that still might be the case, Morant has completely stepped up his game since the All-Star break, averaging 27.1 points and 7.5 assists as he's gearing up for a playoff run with the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, one thing that is getting in between Morant and playoff success for the Grizzlies is his lack of availability. While Morant has played in 11 games since the break, he's also missed five, including the last three for the team. As his injury problems have been a topic of discussion this year, Morant broke the silence and addressed anyone who might be speculating otherwise.
After a social media user highlighted Morant reposting a tweet from Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson saying, "I just wanna hoop man...," Morant responded to the user who speculated the Grizzlies are holding him back on the court.
"clear evidence you just think you know sumn like everybody else & be wrong," Morant shared to his X account. While Morant has appeared in just 43 of Memphis' 70 games this season, he makes it clear in this statement that the team isn't holding him back from getting on the floor against his decision.
Morant's consecutive missed games streak sits at three right now but will have a chance to return for the Grizzlies on Friday when they travel to face the Clippers in Los Angeles. The tip-off for that game is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
