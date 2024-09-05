All Grizzlies

NBA Trade Idea Pairs Ja Morant With Former Boston Celtics All-Defensive Star

This NBA trade idea would land the Memphis Grizzlies a former All-Defensive center

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (44) at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (44) at FedExForum. / Justin Ford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have made very few additions to their roster this NBA offseason. Believing health is the only thing standing between them and a top seed in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies will be mostly running back last year’s group with the hope of better injury luck.

Already losing young forward GG Jackson for a few months due to foot surgery, the Grizzlies are not exactly off to a great start with the injury fortune. That said, there is still hope the return of Ja Morant can place this group right back into the postseason mix.

One addition the Grizzlies did make to their roster this summer came via the NBA draft when they selected Purdue center Zach Edey ninth overall. Drafting for need with this pick, Memphis bolstered their center rotation that had a lot of question marks prior to this selection.

Edey looks to have an inside track to becoming the Grizzlies’ opening night starter at the center position, but the team may still want to explore more proven options at that spot.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed a hypothetical trade that would send former All-Defensive center Robert Williams to Memphis.

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Brandon Clarke, a 2026 second-round pick (via LAC) and a 2027 second-round pick (via ATL)

Robert Williams III
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at TD Garden. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Williams was second team All-Defensive in 2022 with the Boston Celtics. While the 26-year-old center has dealt with his own injury issues, his impact on the court was undeniable in Boston.

If Memphis decides they want some more experience up front, Williams could be a solid target. Also a lob threat, Williams could benefit from playing with Morant.

