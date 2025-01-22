NBA Trade Idea Sends Crucial Raptors Player to Memphis Grizzlies
With a record of 28-15, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA today. The team is only half a game out from being the second seed in the Western Conference, but they're not entirely a flawless team.
Memphis could still use a wing defender who is capable of switching onto multiple positions. One trade idea from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report gives Memphis that exact depth.
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: G/F Bruce Brown Jr., PG Davion Mitchell
Toronto Raptors Receive: G/F Luke Kennard, F/C Brandon Clarke, SG John Konchar, 2026 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers)
While many have forgotten now, just two seasons ago, Bruce Brown was one of the best role players in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Through 20 games, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals on 51/32/86 shooting from the field. He has not been effective for the Toronto Raptors recently due to injury, but he's still that caliber of player.
The scariest part of the trade for Memphis would be getting rid of Brandon Clarke. There have been numerous times where Clarke has stepped up huge as a big man in the absence of Jaren Jackson or Zach Edey. Given the injury history of Edey, Clarke is someone that the team may not want to get rid of.
