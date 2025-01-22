All Grizzlies

NBA Trade Idea Sends Crucial Raptors Player to Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies could acquire a championship-vetted player from the Toronto Raptors

Farbod Esnaashari

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown (11) during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown (11) during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

With a record of 28-15, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA today. The team is only half a game out from being the second seed in the Western Conference, but they're not entirely a flawless team.

Memphis could still use a wing defender who is capable of switching onto multiple positions. One trade idea from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report gives Memphis that exact depth.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: G/F Bruce Brown Jr., PG Davion Mitchell

Toronto Raptors Receive: G/F Luke Kennard, F/C Brandon Clarke, SG John Konchar, 2026 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers)

While many have forgotten now, just two seasons ago, Bruce Brown was one of the best role players in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Through 20 games, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals on 51/32/86 shooting from the field. He has not been effective for the Toronto Raptors recently due to injury, but he's still that caliber of player.

The scariest part of the trade for Memphis would be getting rid of Brandon Clarke. There have been numerous times where Clarke has stepped up huge as a big man in the absence of Jaren Jackson or Zach Edey. Given the injury history of Edey, Clarke is someone that the team may not want to get rid of.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News