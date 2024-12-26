NBA Trade Idea Sends Jimmy Butler from Miami Heat to Unexpected Team
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the most prominent name in NBA trade rumors this season. A six-time NBA All-Star, Butler could help a lot of contending teams in need of a talent upgrade. That said, he may not be on the move.
On Thursday, the Heat released a statement from team president Pat Riley that shut down the Butler trade rumors.
The statement from Riley read, “We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler."
While this was a very clear message from Riley, many will not be convinced until the trade deadline passes and Butler remains in Miami. For that reason, hypothetical scenarios will continue to be presented. One of the latest has Butler going to an unexpected team.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus floated the Memphis Grizzlies as a theoretical landing spot for Butler.
Via Pincus: “The Memphis Grizzlies could make an offer built around Marcus Smart and others.”
In addition to Memphis, Pincus floated the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets as theoretical fits for Butler. Could a deal including Smart and other pieces bring Butler to Memphis? As of right now, it seems the six-time NBA All-Star is staying put.
