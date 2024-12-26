All Grizzlies

NBA Trade Idea Sends Jimmy Butler from Miami Heat to Unexpected Team

The Memphis Grizzlies were floated as a potential Jimmy Butler trade destination.

Joey Linn

Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the most prominent name in NBA trade rumors this season. A six-time NBA All-Star, Butler could help a lot of contending teams in need of a talent upgrade. That said, he may not be on the move.

On Thursday, the Heat released a statement from team president Pat Riley that shut down the Butler trade rumors.

The statement from Riley read, “We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler."

While this was a very clear message from Riley, many will not be convinced until the trade deadline passes and Butler remains in Miami. For that reason, hypothetical scenarios will continue to be presented. One of the latest has Butler going to an unexpected team.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus floated the Memphis Grizzlies as a theoretical landing spot for Butler.

Jimmy Butler and Marcus Smart
Nov 8, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) share a laugh during the first half at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Via Pincus: “The Memphis Grizzlies could make an offer built around Marcus Smart and others.”

In addition to Memphis, Pincus floated the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets as theoretical fits for Butler. Could a deal including Smart and other pieces bring Butler to Memphis? As of right now, it seems the six-time NBA All-Star is staying put.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News