New Report On Grizzlies Trade Plans Heading Into Free Agency
After a disappointing season in 2023-24, plagued by injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies had a rollercoaster of a 2024-25 season.
Memphis held the second seed in the Western Conference for an extended period, but a late-season coaching change and key injuries led to a drop to the Play-In Tournament and a quick exit from the playoffs.
With a new head coach, Tomas Iiusalo, at the helm and Desmond Bane now gone after being traded to the Orlando Magic, the Grizzlies are looking for a fresh start. Scotty Pippen Jr. showed promise in an expanded role, Zach Edey was solid as a rookie, and Jaylen Wells took the NBA rookie class by storm, turning into one of the best role players in the NBA.
A new report from NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed the Grizzlies' plans in the 2025 offseason.
"Numerous rival teams have pinpointed Memphis as the team poised to enter Monday's business at the forefront of the Ty Jerome chase. Jerome, though, was intent on securing a deal that starts at the full $14.1 million midlevel exception after a breakout season in Cleveland..."
"So it remains to be seen how much the Grizzlies are actually willing to pay Jerome given their well-chronicled determination to maintain sufficient financial flexibility to renegotiate-and-extend the contract of Jaren Jackson Jr. and match any offers for restricted free agent Santi Aldama," Stein wrote.
It seems as if the Grizzlies are not done picking apart the Desmond Bane trade either. "League sources say Memphis spent the weekend actively trying to shed the contract of newly acquired Cole Anthony, who joined the Grizzlies as part of the Desmond Bane trade with Orlando, by finding a trade partner willing to absorb his salary," Stein continued.
The Grizzlies are anticipated to be very active during the offseason, with a pending extension for Jaren Jackson Jr. and a decision to be made regarding restricted free agent Santi Aldama.
