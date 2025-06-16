New Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Grizzlies
A Kevin Durant trade before the 2025 NBA Draft is seeming increasingly likely as the days go on. Yet the Memphis Grizzlies are nowhere near the top of his list of preferred destinations.
As it sits, the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs headline Durant's list, but with Phoenix focused on obtaining the best return it can get for the 36-year-old, Durant landing in one of those three spots is not yet a forgone conclusion.
Still, Memphis is unlikely to bite.
"I wouldn't ... expect the Grizzlies to suddenly thrust themselves into the Durant sweepstakes," NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote in a recent Substack. "The Stein Line, as of Friday evening, was directly told that Memphis wasn't pursuing Durant."
Even if Memphis did get involved in a bidding war for the two-time champion, it would cost less than the return it received from the Orlando Magic for Desmond Bane.
“In speaking with several sources Sunday in the wake of the Bane deal," ESPN's Tim Bontemps began, "the universal belief is that any draft packages going to Phoenix in a Durant deal likely won’t surpass the haul of draft picks coming to Memphis for Bane, who hasn’t yet made an All-Star team.”
Perhaps that knowledge would encourage involvement from the Grizzlies, who have been known to covet Durant in the past, though without being in the forward's favor, striking a deal could prove to be difficult.
It isn't impossible, however.
