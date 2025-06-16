All Grizzlies

New Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Grizzlies

Could the Memphis Grizzlies be a suitor for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant this offseason?

Matt Guzman

Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies forward Lamar Stevens (8) during the third quarter at FedExForum.
Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies forward Lamar Stevens (8) during the third quarter at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
A Kevin Durant trade before the 2025 NBA Draft is seeming increasingly likely as the days go on. Yet the Memphis Grizzlies are nowhere near the top of his list of preferred destinations.

As it sits, the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs headline Durant's list, but with Phoenix focused on obtaining the best return it can get for the 36-year-old, Durant landing in one of those three spots is not yet a forgone conclusion.

Still, Memphis is unlikely to bite.

"I wouldn't ... expect the Grizzlies to suddenly thrust themselves into the Durant sweepstakes," NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote in a recent Substack. "The Stein Line, as of Friday evening, was directly told that Memphis wasn't pursuing Durant."

Even if Memphis did get involved in a bidding war for the two-time champion, it would cost less than the return it received from the Orlando Magic for Desmond Bane.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Apr 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the first quarter during game four for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“In speaking with several sources Sunday in the wake of the Bane deal," ESPN's Tim Bontemps began, "the universal belief is that any draft packages going to Phoenix in a Durant deal likely won’t surpass the haul of draft picks coming to Memphis for Bane, who hasn’t yet made an All-Star team.”

Perhaps that knowledge would encourage involvement from the Grizzlies, who have been known to covet Durant in the past, though without being in the forward's favor, striking a deal could prove to be difficult.

It isn't impossible, however.

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

