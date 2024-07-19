New Update on Top NBA Free Agent
After an exciting start to NBA free agency, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is one of the last top free agents left. While there was a report from Michael Scotto of Hoopshype that the Clippers were interested, it looks like that may not have been accurate.
According to a report from Law Murray of The Athletic, the LA Clippers were "never" in on going after Tyus Jones. The team has been solely interested in acquiring backup point guard Kris Dunn, and that's exactly what they did during their trade of Russell Westbrook.
For four seasons, Tyus Jones was one of the best backup point guards in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies, where he ranked on the Sixth Man of the Year award list multiple times. As a member of the Grizzlies, Jones averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.1 rebounds on 44/37/81 shooting from the field.
When Jones finally got the chance to become a permanent starter for the Washington Wizards, there were a ton of expectations for him to flourish. Instead of averaging a hopeful 20 points a game, he only averaged 12 points and 7.3 assists on 49/41/80 shooting from the field. Jones' shooting on the Wizards was still fantastic, but his scoring output just wasn't what people expected.
Even though the LA Clippers will be passing up on Tyus Jones, any contending team could use him in a backup point guard capacity - even the Memphis Grizzlies.
