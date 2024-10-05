All Grizzlies

New York Knicks Reportedly Interested in Trade for All-Defensive Star

The Knicks are reportedly looking to be active on the trade market.

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks recently announced a blockbuster trade for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. This trade was unexpected, and showed just how all-in New York is on this window.

While their big move was to acquire Towns, the Knicks may not be done making trades. In a recent report, Kris Pursiainen of Knicks Film School said New York is interested in Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart.

“The New York Knicks have had internal discussions about a potential deal for Marcus Smart per sources familiar with the situation,” Pursiainen wrote on X. “NYK has had rumored interest in Smart before. No deal is imminent but several sources indicated the Knicks are willing to be active on the market.”

Smart is a three-time All-Defensive guard and the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Acquired by Memphis last offseason, Smart appeared in just 20 games for the Grizzlies due to injury. While he was productive in those games, averaging a career-high 14.5 points, the lack of availability is a real concern.

Should the Grizzlies fail to reenter the Western Conference playoff picture, or if they end up valuing their younger pieces over Smart, perhaps the veteran guard will become available. 

According to this recent report, the Knicks have trade interest in the former Boston Celtics star.

