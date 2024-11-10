NFL Star Makes Bold Ja Morant Statement
Ja Morant has almost become synonymous with the term highlight reel. Against the Brooklyn Nets Morant put his athleticism on full display for the world to see. Morant pulled a beautiful 360 layup in game then he decided once wasn't enough and performed another 360 layup with a slight variation later in the game.
Social media went ablaze with multiple platforms posting their versions of the acrobatic finishes that Morant performed. The NBA's official X account gathered over 5 million views just on the multiple posts it made of the plays. The total number of views across all social media may be immeasurable.
Morant's athleticism caught the eye of other athletes as well. One athlete was Davante Adams, wide receiver of the New York Jets who has his fair share of accolades and knows a thing or two about athleticism. On a recent episode of the Up and Adams Show, Adams had to share his praise of Morant.
"Oh my God, I've never seen anything like that in my life," said Adams." He might be the most athletic professional athlete in the world. That's like some 24-hour fitness stuff, but that's an NBA game. To do that move is literally impossible, it's ridiculous."
The NBA is in a better place when Ja Morant is playing. The things that Morant is capable of are things that no other player in the league can do.
