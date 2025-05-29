Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Strong OKC Thunder Prediction
A 124-94 blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals sent the Thunder back to a place they haven't been since 2012: the NBA Finals.
Oklahoma City put on a dominant performance in front of its home crowd to win in five games, limiting the Timberwolves to their lowest first-quarter output in any quarter this season. The Thunder held Minnesota to a 65-32 lead at the half as well, with Minnesota having more turnovers (14) than made field goals (12).
However, it was not just about Game 5 for the Thunder, as they also set records over a collective period, showcasing their dominant play. The Thunder crossed the 80-win mark before even reaching the Finals, which has not been done since the 2015-2016 Golden State Warriors.
Former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons appeared on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" to discuss why Oklahoma City will win the NBA Finals.
"It was ridiculous and so impressive how mature this team responds, how they respond after a loss, how they stay consistent after a win, they never get complacent, and I will say, this has been the best team all year long," Parsons said about the dominant run for the Thunder.
He went on to make a bold remark before the Finals even started, saying, "No doubt, this team is going to be the NBA champions."
The Thunder are the youngest team to reach the NBA Finals since the 1976-1977 Portland Trail Blazers, with an average roster age of 24.7. They boasted the league's top-ranked defense, attempting to become the first team to win the title with the best defense since the 2014-2015 Warriors.
Related Articles
Ex-Grizzlies Player's Controversial Steph Curry, Cade Cunningham Statement
New Report Reveals EuroLeague Champion Could Join Grizzlies
Ex-Grizzlies Star Congratulates Former Teammate Following EuroLeague Trophy